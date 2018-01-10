50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2018

Another year, another batch of superhero blockbusters, brand-name sequels and big-name movie stars/directors vying for your attention. When you look over the lineup of what's hitting theaters near you over the next year, however, it's hard not to get excited. We're finally getting to feast our eyes on Ryan Coogler's Black Panther movie and Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time! And witness the all-star Marvel Team-Up that is Avengers: Infinity War! And see how this Muppet-baby chronicle of Han Solo and friends plays out! And being gifted new projects from no less than Clint Eastwood, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Steve McQueen, Wes Anderson, Barry Jenkins and Spike Lee! Do you notice how many exclamation points are in the introduction?!? We're pumped!

We've managed to whittle down the massive list of upcoming films to the 50 we're most anxious to check out – from an all-ladies version of the Oceans movies to Lady Gaga's country-flavored A Star Is Born, a long-awaited Freddie Mercury biopic to some classic horror remakes and a documentary on Stanley Kubrick's right-hand man. Start marking your calendar now (dates are, of course, subject to change). Welcome to what looks like a bang-up year at the movies.

