50 Greatest Comedies of the 21st Century

What's so funny? If you're talking about screen comedy in the 21st century, the answer is easy: bumbling manchildren, the more boorish and clueless and stuck in their stunted adolescence, the better. Talking foxes, Huey Lewis-loving serial killers, world-saving marionettes, foul-mouthed political fixers and boisterous bridesmaids – all great as well. German father-daughter duos and goofy stoners? Bring 'em on! Headbanging teachers and backstabbing bureaucrats? Yes, we'll take them too.

Since the turn of the century, we've giggled at the poignant and the perverse, rom-coms and raunch-coms, new-and-improved takes on singular comic types and loose, highly improvised ensemble pieces that spread the spotlight around. Some of these movies have been gently witty, while others have displayed all of the subtlety of a dose of Sex Panther cologne. But they've all consistently cracked us up, in a near–two-decade span in which – let's be honest – we've need a laugh or two. Or three. Or a dozen.

After a number of heated arguments and lots of name-calling and the occasional chaotic pie fight, we've narrowed down our choices for the greatest comedies of the 21st century. Culling this down to a mere 50 entries was a tough call – humor is a seriously subjective topic, and every one of our 19 writers weighing in had their own idea of what constitutes "hilarious." But this list represents the best cross-section of screen comedy of our still young millennium, a collection that runs the gamut from droll to bladder-loosening. Given the high possibility of sidesplitting, you may wanna have a medical professional on hand. And don't forget to stay classy, San Diego.