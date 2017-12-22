25 Reasons to Love the Movies in 2017

There were a lot of reasons to hate the movie industry in 2017, from the way it kept foisting reheated-leftover franchises on us to finally finding out just how much enabling it's given to sexual predators and power-abusing monsters for decades.

Related 2017: The Year of the Pop-Culture Female Gaze The same year as the #MeToo movement and the Women's March, we saw the female point of view reflected in a growing number of TV shows and movies

There were, however, a lot of reasons to love the movies over the last 12 months, even if this was an art form that gave us both a parody of dark, bloated Batman blockbusters and an actual dark, bloated caped-crusader adventure in a single year. We will remember 2017 as the Reckoning era and the age of the Female Gaze, but also the year of Get Out and Greta Gerwig, of existential ghosts and extraordinary docs, of saying hello to Timothée Chalamet and Tiffany Haddish and goodbye to Daniel Day-Lewis.



There was, in fact, a lot that was worth shouting out about the films of 2017 that went beyond just a mere top 10 list (though I've included one below just for posterity's sake). Here are 25 things we loved about the movies this year – from great works to standout moments, career-high performances to big-picture revolutions and small touches. Keep watching.

My Top 10 list:

1. Faces Places

2. Dunkirk

3. Raw

4. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

5. B.P.M. (Beats Per Minute)

6. Lady Bird

7. Phantom Thread

8. Lady Macbeth

9. Columbus

10. A Quiet Passion



Honorable mentions: All These Sleepless Nights, Call Me By Your Name, A Fantastic Woman, The Florida Project, Foxtrot, Get Out, Logan, Molly's Game, Rat Film, The Work.