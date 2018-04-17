Trending

20 Movies We Can't Wait to See at Tribeca Film Festival 2018

From Australian zombie thrillers to docs on everything from Ed Sheeran to Air Jordans – our picks for the downtown NYC film fest

20 Movies We Can't Wait to See at Tribeca Film Festival 2018
20
20 movies we can't wait to see at Tribeca Film Festival 2018 – from Australian zombie thrillers to docs on everything from Ed Sheeran to Air Jordans.
By David Fear, Jason Newman

It started as way of getting downtown New York back on track after being hit with terrorist attacks – and Robert De Niro's film festival, 16 years old and still going strong, has not only outlasted its original purpose as an economic motivator but established itself as a spring destination for movie addicts. The actor and partner Jane Rosenthal are have continued to bring folks a wide-ranging, eclectic-as-hell lineup of big-budget dramas nestled up against microbudget indies, big-name events (like this year's Scarface reunion get-together) butting up against screenings of modest filmmaking debuts, panel talks and TV-show previews and documentaries on everything from Ed Sheeran to Air Jordans.

It's actually a strong year for docs at the fest, especially if you like artist portraits and micro-to-macro pop culture histories – but there's a little something for virtually everyone, including virtual reality (Tribeca, to its credit, has long been an early adapter when it comes to showcasing V.R. as both a sidebar attraction and an attention-must-be-paid mode of immersive storytelling). We've narrowed down 20 movies that we're both looking forward to catching and that we highly recommend. 