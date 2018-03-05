20 Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments of Oscars 2018

All envelopes were delicately opened and oh-so-carefully read at the 2018 Academy Awards, one year after that stunning Best Picture/La La Land v. Moonlight gaffe that will likely go down in history as the Oscars' ultimate WTF moment. And indeed, care and delicacy was the mood of the hour at this year's 90th anniversary ceremony, hot on the heels of a year that saw some of Hollywood's most pernicious myths about itself leveled to the ground.

From host Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue to speeches by presenters and winners alike, much lip service was paid to the industry's newfound commitment to combatting its own ingrained sexism and racism. And that's not necessarily a dig against lip service – visibility matters. Seriously, who'd have guessed we'd hear the word "intersectionality" or see an out-and-proud trans person (A Fantastic Woman's Daniela Vega) on the Academy Awards' play-it-safe stage?

That said, the films, creators and actors that the Academy actually honored were a fairly predictable bunch, and didn't necessarily reflect the "wokeness" that the Oscars seems to believe itself capable of. But whether you're rolling your eyes or thrilled that The Shape of Water took the night's top honors, at least we can all agree on one thing: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph should totally cohost in 2019. Here's the best, the worst and the most head-scratchiest moments from Hollywood's big evening.