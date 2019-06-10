Midland Plot Headlining 2019 Let It Roll Tour

Midland recently announced plans to release their second album Let It Roll, featuring the lead single “Mr. Lonely,” on August 23rd. The country trio will follow their new music with the headlining Let It Roll Tour, which gets underway in mid-September.

Kicking off with a September 17th show in New York City, the Let It Roll Tour includes 14 headlining dates running through November 9th. Venues haven’t been announced yet, but stops along the way include Honolulu, Hawaii; Midland, Texas; and Salt Lake City, Utah. In the midst of the tour, Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson will head to Australia, where they’re slated to play a couple of C2C festival dates as well as support on a pair of Tim McGraw shows. If Midland’s Cinco de Mayo show in Nashville was any indication, fans can expect to hear a slew of choice cover songs alongside their originals at these upcoming shows.

Let It Roll, which was produced by Dann Huff, Josh Osborne and Songland’s Shane McAnally, is the follow-up to the group’s acclaimed 2017 debut On the Rocks. Their single “Mr. Lonely,” at Number 37 on the latest Mediabase chart, also comes with a hilarious video featuring Dennis Quaid as a would-be player whose two-timing catches up with him.

Midland – Let It Roll Tour dates:

September 17 – New York, NY

September 20 – Oklahoma City, OK

September 25 – Honolulu, HI

September 28 – Sydney, AU*

September 29 – Brisbane, AU*

October 4 – Pokolbin, AU**

October 6 – Melbourne, AU**

October 11 – Midland, TX

October 12 – El Paso, TX

October 17 – Phoenix, AZ

October 19 – Tucson, AZ

October 24 – Clear Lake, IA

October 25 – Sioux City, IA

November 1 – Salt Lake City, UT

November 2 – Reno, NV

November 7 – Madison, WI

November 8 – Indianapolis, IN

November 9 – Fort Wayne, IN