Watch Laura Jane Grace’s Animated Video for ‘The Hotel Song’

Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers have shared their new animated video for “The Hotel Song,” an ode to temporary lodging from the band’s recent LP Bought to Rot.

“‘The Hotel Song’ is my tribute to hotel and motel rooms across the world,” Grace said in a statement. “Regardless of bed sheet thread count, shampoo and conditioner quality, or Wi-Fi speed, I am thankful to all the rented rooms that have offered me refugee & rest over the years while touring across the world.”

As the song’s title suggests, the Margherita Ballarin-directed visual takes place in a dimly lit hotel room as an insomniac spends the night watching static noise on a television and scrolling her smartphone. The video’s climax arrives when a tidal wave of water emerges suddenly to inundate the entire room.

Grace previously shared the Wayne’s World-inspired “I Hate Chicago” and “Apocalypse Now” from Bought to Rot, the Against Me! singer’s first LP with the Devouring Mothers.

“My approach musically to the record was that I wanted it to feel like a mixtape,” Grace told Rolling Stone of the LP in 2018. “Like OK, you’ve got this Nirvana-like song, you’ve got a Cure song. It was musically freeing, in that way, to just be playing whatever was coming to me as I was writing and not having to think about it.”