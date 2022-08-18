-
Even Trump Thinks Dr. Oz Will ‘F–king Lose,’ Sources Say
The former president is growing increasingly worried that, unless something changes, the TV doctor he picked for Senate is going down
Doug Mastriano Wants to Be the Future of the GOP. Ron DeSantis Will Help Get Him There
Republicans in Pennsylvania are pinning their hopes on a gubernatorial candidate who opposes same-sex marriage and promoted the "Stop the Steal" movement. Can the GOP's newest poster boy help him win in November?
MAGA Marathon
How Westside Boogie Learned To Accept His Own Growth
Following the release of his album More Black Superheroes, the Compton MC discusses the self-reflection it took to get there
Westside Chronicles
The Worst Songs Ever, From ‘Blurred Lines’ to ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Bitch’
Some songs are truly, undeniably terrible, as Leah Kate's TikTok anti-sensation "Twinkle Twinkle" proves. But in 2022, can we ever be truly confident in naming the worst songs of all time?
Attack of the Earworms
R. Kelly Jury Shown Graphic Video Clips of Star Allegedly Sexually Abusing Minor
Victim known as "Jane" was heard repeatedly apologizing to disgraced singer in audio from the footage in court
- R. Kelly Trial
36 Years Later, ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Is Getting a Spinoff
Cobra Kai creators tapped to revisit the 1986 classic
- Nothing but Nostalgia
Lindsey Buckingham Will Return to the Road This Fall
Former Fleetwood Mac member released his self-titled solo album last year
- Hitting the Road
Los Bukis Bassist ‘Chivo’ Cortez ‘Okay’ After Suffering ‘Minor Fracture’ During L.A. Show
The legendary Mexican group returned to the Coliseum, where they gave their farewell concert before disbanding in 1996
- The Mexican Beatles
John Mayer ‘Born & Raised’ Livestream Concert: How to Watch the Benefit Show Online
The singer will play an acoustic set of his 2012 album to raise money for local area flood relief in Montana
- STREAMING GUIDE
Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
She's reigning over rap and pop culture while reeling from loss, violence, and a feeling of betrayal. Here, the superstar opens up about all of it like never before — including her most detailed interview yet on the shooting and its aftermath
‘Beast’: Idris Elba Battles the ‘Cujo’ of Lions
If you've ever wanted to see the man formerly known as Stringer Bell cold-cock the King of the Jungle, this survivalist thriller is the movie of your dreams
‘House of the Dragon’ Is ‘Game of Thrones’ Minus the Fire
The highly anticipated prequel supplies all the palace intrigue of its parent series, with none of the wit or energy
Doechii Is Rap’s Pointed, Provocative Next Big Thing
She has a major spotlight on her as the first female rapper on the label that brought you Kendrick Lamar and SZA. She couldn't be more ready
The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time
For the first time in 17 years, we've completely remade our list of the best songs ever. More than 250 artists, writers, and industry figures helped us choose a brand-new list full of historic favorites, world-changing anthems, and new classics
How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’: Stream the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Online
Three years after the GoT finale, you can catch the rise and fall of the Targaryen family on HBO Max
Lorde Finally Leaves the Beach in New ‘Oceanic Feeling’ Video
The singer-songwriter hops on a boat and rows away from the shore in the new visual for the Solar Power closer
- Ella's Endless Summer
Panic! At the Disco’s ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ Is an Audacious Classic-Rock Throwback…With a Heart!
Brendon Urie's latest nods to (and sometimes just borrows from) many bygone eras.
How Kid Sister Became the Counselor Every Musician Deserves
After a breakout hit fifteen years ago, Kid Sister turned her rocky tenure in the industry into a creative coaching enterprise
- The Comeback Kid
Nathan Fielder to Get a Second Shot at Human Connection With Season Two of ‘The Rehearsal’
HBO renewed the celebrated semi-scripted reality/comedy ahead of its first season finale
- Fielder of Dreams
Deleted Ice Scene in ‘Almost Famous’ Inspired a New Duet for the Broadway Musical
Penny Lane and Russell Hammond's late-night dialogue now appears in the adaptation's latest single, "The Night-Time Sky's Got Nothing on You"
- It's All Happening
