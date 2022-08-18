fbpixel
Doug Mastriano Wants to Be the

Doug Mastriano Wants to Be the Future of the GOP. Ron DeSantis Will Help Get Him There

Republicans in Pennsylvania are pinning their hopes on a gubernatorial candidate who opposes same-sex marriage and promoted the "Stop the Steal" movement. Can the GOP's newest poster boy help him win in November?

Westside Boogie

How Westside Boogie Learned To Accept His Own Growth

Following the release of his album More Black Superheroes, the Compton MC discusses the self-reflection it took to get there

robin thicke

The Worst Songs Ever, From ‘Blurred Lines’ to ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Bitch’

Some songs are truly, undeniably terrible, as Leah Kate's TikTok anti-sensation "Twinkle Twinkle" proves. But in 2022, can we ever be truly confident in naming the worst songs of all time?

Willow at Lollapalooza in Chicago.
Willow on Her Secret Influences

How Joni Mitchell Became a Millennial and Gen-Z Hero

Rolling Stone kicks off its performance
Noah Cyrus Performs in This Dreamy Mini-Concert

Logo for Don't Let This Flop
Addison Rae’s Family Drama, Explained

Meg Thee Stallion photographed for Rolling
Reclaiming Her Story

Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down

She's reigning over rap and pop culture while reeling from loss, violence, and a feeling of betrayal. Here, the superstar opens up about all of it like never before — including her most detailed interview yet on the shooting and its aftermath

Mankaprr Conteh
Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley
‘Beast’: Idris Elba Battles the ‘Cujo’ of Lions

If you've ever wanted to see the man formerly known as Stringer Bell cold-cock the King of the Jungle, this survivalist thriller is the movie of your dreams

David Fear
Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen
‘House of the Dragon’ Is ‘Game of Thrones’ Minus the Fire

The highly anticipated prequel supplies all the palace intrigue of its parent series, with none of the wit or energy

Alan Sepinwall
Did Hip-Hop Vets the Pharcyde Reunite? Depends Which Member You Ask

Kory Grow
Doechii photographed in June 2022 for
'She's Just A Boss'

Doechii Is Rap’s Pointed, Provocative Next Big Thing

She has a major spotlight on her as the first female rapper on the label that brought you Kendrick Lamar and SZA. She couldn't be more ready

Mankaprr Conteh
The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

For the first time in 17 years, we've completely remade our list of the best songs ever. More than 250 artists, writers, and industry figures helped us choose a brand-new list full of historic favorites, world-changing anthems, and new classics

Rolling Stone
“I have to woo her, because nobody is taking half my money” 

How a Teenaged Hacker Pulled Off

How ‘Baby Al Capone’ Pulled Off a $24 Million Crypto Heist

Christian musician Sean Feucht of California

MAGA Preacher Sean Feucht Scored Millions From His Trump-Loving Flock

My Dad, the All-American Weed Kingpin

Learjets, Mistresses, and Bales of Weed: My Dad’s Life as a Drug Kingpin

The Satanist Neo-Nazi Plot to Murder

The Satanist Neo-Nazi Plot to Murder U.S. Soldiers

