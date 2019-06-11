Grace VanderWaal Announces ‘Ur So Beautiful’ Tour

Grace VanderWaal will set out on her own headlining tour this summer. She most recently served as opening act on Florence and the Machine’s High As Hope tour.

VanderWaal will launch her 23-date tour on August 10th in Kentucky and wrap in November at the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival in San Diego. The tour’s name, Ur So Beautiful, comes from a forthcoming single that the 15-year-old will debut on June 28th.

“This song is romantic but it’s also empowering — it can be directed at anything or anyone,” she said in a statement. “It’s also kind of a note to self… a song to boost your confidence. I always try to hide it but then when I’m alone and am looking in my bathroom mirror, I know I’m beautiful. I’m good enough. I hope everyone feels that.”

“Ur So Beautiful” will follow up her February release “Stray,” which was her first new song in nearly a year. She has yet to confirm plans for a follow-up to her 2017 debut album Just the Beginning. Along with a budding music career, VanderWaal is beginning to dip her toes into acting. She will star in Disney’s adaptation of the book Stargirl, which will be released in 2020.

Grace VanderWaal’s Ur So Beautiful Tour Dates

August 10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

August 11 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

August 13 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

August 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

August 16 – Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theater

August 17 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

August 18 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

August 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

August 25 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory – Orange County

August 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

August 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

September 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

September 3 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

September 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

September 7 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

September 9 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

September 11 – Toronto, ONT @ The Opera House

September 13 – Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

September 14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

September 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of the Living Arts

September 17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

September 20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

November 22-24 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival