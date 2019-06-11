Grace VanderWaal Announces ‘Ur So Beautiful’ Tour

Grace VanderWaal will set out on her own headlining tour this summer. She most recently served as opening act on Florence and the Machine’s High As Hope tour.
VanderWaal will launch her 23-date tour on August 10th in Kentucky and wrap in November at the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival in San Diego. The tour’s name, Ur So Beautiful, comes from a forthcoming single that the 15-year-old will debut on June 28th.
“This song is romantic but it’s also empowering — it can be directed at anything or anyone,” she said in a statement. “It’s also kind of a note to self… a song to boost your confidence. I always try to hide it but then when I’m alone and am looking in my bathroom mirror, I know I’m beautiful. I’m good enough. I hope everyone feels that.”
“Ur So Beautiful” will follow up her February release “Stray,” which was her first new song in nearly a year. She has yet to confirm plans for a follow-up to her 2017 debut album Just the Beginning. Along with a budding music career, VanderWaal is beginning to dip her toes into acting. She will star in Disney’s adaptation of the book Stargirl, which will be released in 2020.
Grace VanderWaal’s Ur So Beautiful Tour Dates
August 10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
August 11 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
August 13 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
August 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
August 16 – Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theater
August 17 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
August 18 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
August 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
August 25 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory – Orange County
August 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
August 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
September 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
September 3 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
September 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
September 7 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
September 9 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
September 11 – Toronto, ONT @ The Opera House
September 13 – Boston, MA @ Royale Boston
September 14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
September 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of the Living Arts
September 17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
September 20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
November 22-24 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival