Watch: 'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice' in 4K, HDR Running on Xbox One

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice hits the Xbox One on April 11th and today we're getting our first look at what the emotional, narratively-driven action game looks like running on the console in 4K with HDR.

Set in the Viking age, players control a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover. The game, was created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, is up for a BAFTA award.

It was developed by Ninja Theory, who also created Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry.