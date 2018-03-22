Watch: Hands On With Six Intriguing Switch Indies

Earlier this week Nintendo showed off number of upcoming indie games bound for its Switch hybrid console in a packed, but short video.

Later in the day, the company invited select press to an event to spend some time with some of those games. Below you'll find videos showing off our time playing a half-dozen of the indies. The videos range from a dive into the absolutely fascinating 8-bit/16-bit The Messenger, speedrunner-ready Light Fall and four other great games.