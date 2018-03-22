Watch Amazing Star Wars Short Showing Off New Graphics Tech

Earlier this week Nvidia revealed new technology that can deliver real-time ray tracing to computer graphics, but it's hard to fully grasp what that could mean until you take a look at Epic Games' use of the tech in its Unreal Engine 4.

Using the RTX technology, the company created a Star Wars-themed demo entitled "Reflections" which shows off the power of raytracing in action. You can watch the entire video, designed to demonstrate next-gen experimental lighting and rendering techniques in the Unreal Engine. The video was created in collaboration with Nvidia and ILMxLab, Epic said.

You can read more about Nvidia's technology here.