Inside Nintendo's Colorful 2018 Company Handbook

Every year, Nintendo puts together a fun, colorful company handbook for employees and a select few outside partners. Each year's book tend to have a theme that is filled out with an amazing selection of Nintendo art assets, character art and more.

This year's is called Word Cards and appears to go through the alphabet using each letter to highlight a character or attribute. We've scraped Twitter, in particular users @Tera757, @NIGOUKUN and @monaka_radilove, to grab the images that have so far hit the Internet from the book so you can have a look. Love those many marios.