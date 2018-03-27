You Can Play With Madness on This Iron Maiden Pinball Machine

Soon, fans of the iconic '80s heavy metal band Iron Maiden can run to the hills … and play some pinball. Yes, I made that pun. No, I'm not sorry. A line of "Legacy of the Beast" pinball machines is coming soon in honor of the band, Stern Pinball announced today.

Related Bruce Dickinson on Life in and Out of Iron Maiden, Surviving Cancer With the release of his autobiography, 'What Does This Button Do?,' the singer reflects on war, mortality and the arrogance that comes with stardom

The Legacy of the Beast machines feature hand-drawn art by illustrator Jeremy Packer, a.k.a. Zombie Yeti. They apparently tell an interactive story about Eddie, the band mascot, who embarks on a quest to defeat the Beast and its minions.

Of course, the machines include a variety of songs from Iron Maiden's 40-year career, including:

Aces High

2 Minutes to Midnight

The Trooper

Wasted Years

Can I Play With Madness

Number of the Beast

Run to the Hills

Powerslave

Hallowed Be Thy Name

Flight of Icarus

Rime of the Ancient Mariner

Fear of the Dark

All models will have four flippers, two spinners, a set of 3-bank drop targets, metal and wireform ramps, a captive ball mechanism, a dual up-post lock mechanism, and a center bullseye target. Premium and Limited Edition models will also have an interactive sarcophagus ball lock, a motorized secret tomb entrance, a controlled middle pharaoh laser-cut metal ramp that raises to reveal the underworld scoop, a dual sensing Newton ball, and two custom Eddie sculpts. Only 500 units of the Limited Edition will be available globally and they will include additional unique features like an exclusive mirrored backglass and an upgraded sound system.

Iron Maiden formed in 1975 and became a global institution for decades. It's sold over 90 million albums and performed more than 2,000 times in 63 countries. Frontman Bruce Dickinson also recently wrote an autobiography called What Does This Button Do? where he opens up about the band and his battle with cancer.

The Legacy of the Beast pinball machines are available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world. The pro model costs $5,999 USD, the premium model is $7,599, and the limited edition costs $8,999.

Stern Pinball