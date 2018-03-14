Xbox Is Expanding Its E3 Presence This Year

Microsoft is taking over Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater for its Xbox E3 press conference, as well as fan activities, at this year's E3, the company announced today. With these changes, it'll be its "biggest" showing ever at the show, Microsoft adds.

The Xbox press conference is set to take place on June 10th at 1:00pm PT (3:00pm ET), though the company plans to have "various Xbox FanFest activities, hands-on gameplay and demos for all E3 attendees and more" at the theater. It's unclear whether or not Microsoft has plans to use the theater all week, or if all its festivities are planned for only June 10th.

Additionally, Microsoft said it'd have a bigger presence at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where E3 is held, with a Mixer booth where attendees can play games and watch streams during the show.

"These changes – expanding our presence, multiple venues, taking over the Microsoft Theater – give us the opportunity to bring together a variety of Xbox experiences into one primary location and, most importantly, let fans in on what we’re up to in 2018 and beyond in a fresh new way," Mike Nichols, Corporate Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Xbox, said about the changes.

This year marks the second year in a row E3's been open to the public, though it appears a dramatically smaller number of people are being let in this year.