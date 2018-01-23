Xbox Game Pass Will Now Include Xbox Exclusives At Launch

Customers subscribed to Xbox's Game Pass will now have access to Xbox exclusives the day they launch, Microsoft announced today.

Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that allows users to play over 100 games for free. The service launched in June of 2017 and boasts titles such as Gears of War 4, Halo 5: Guardians and BioShock Infinite.

Now, those who subscribe will have free access to all of Xbox's exclusive titles the day a game launches.

"This plan to bring new games timed with their global release into Xbox Game Pass not only includes announced titles like Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3 but future unannounced games from Microsoft Studios including new iterations of our biggest Xbox One exclusive franchises such as Halo, Forza and Gears of War, on the same day they launch," head of Xbox Phil Spencer wrote in the blog post announcing the addition.

Microsoft also announced its planning a six month subscription option for Game Pass, which is currently only available per month or as a 14 day free trial. According to the company, the new option will be available for $59.99 USD on March 20th.

"We’ve only scratched the surface of the opportunity this new model brings to the industry and what we can deliver to our fans," Spencer added. "We firmly believe Xbox Game Pass will be a catalyst to create new opportunities for game developers and publishers to innovate in the way games are developed and delivered, leading to entirely new ways to play."

