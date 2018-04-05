'World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth' Gets August Release Date

World of Warcraft's latest expansion, Battle for Azeroth, launches August 14th, Blizzard Entertainment announced today.

Battle for Azeroth reignites the Alliance/Horde conflict after their brief teamup in Legion. There's a powerful new resource to fight over, Azerite, and players will help their chosen faction gain control of the world by recruiting new allied races, plundering uncharted islands, participating in 20-man cooperative Warfronts, and more.

"In Battle for Azeroth, the stakes for the Alliance and the Horde are incredibly high, and a player’s faction will have a more meaningful impact on their experience than in any World of Warcraft expansion to date,” said Blizzard Entertainment CEO and co-founder Mike Morhaime.

There are two new areas to explore – the Alliance can visit the seafaring kingdom Kul Tiras and the Horde can go to troll kingdom Zandalar. Players can also check out new World Quests, raids, and dungeons on their way to the new level cap of 120.

Battle for Azeroth is the seventh expansion for the long-running massively multiplayer online role-playing game. Although Blizzard hasn't shared recent subscriber numbers, WoW is apparently still going strong. It reportedly had over 10 million subs after the Legion launch, according to an interview in Polish gaming magazine Pixel (via Polygon). Subs allegedly fell to 5.5 million a year prior.

Starting today, people who pre-purchase Battle for Azeroth digitally via the Blizzard Shop can get Legion for free. The bundle also includes a Level 110 character boost, making it easier for new and returning players to jump in and play.