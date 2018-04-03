'World of Tanks' Alt Reality Expansion is Live Now

A new three-part expansion for World of Tanks: War Stories, called "Spoils of War," is available now on Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 4, developer Wargaming announced today. The new expansion is completely free.

Spoils of War takes place in an alternate reality where World War II never ended, told from the perspective of Soviet, American and German soldiers. The first, Sieben Ritter, tells the story of Captain Karl Staupe as he tries to protect a "doomed" village from Soviet soldiers. The next chapter, The Connoisseur, tasks players with reclaiming a priceless artifacts from German Raiders as Sergeant Frank Martinez, while the last chapter, Potemkin, sees Captain Anatoly Petrov fighting on German frontlines to save a "starving town." With the new expansion, there's now a total of 15 hours of single-player and multiplayer content set in historical and alternate history in World of Tanks: War Stories.

World of Tanks on PC is massive. In 2013, the game had more than 75 million players. The following year it was reported the game was the fourth biggest online free-to-play game, making $372 million. On console it's doing pretty well, too. Coming to the 360 in 2014, with the Xbox One following in 2015 and the PlayStation 4 in 2016, since its release on consoles, the MMO's gone on to sell more than 14 million copies, with Wargaming constantly adding new content. As of writing, the game has 95 different maps and 669 different tanks.

Correction: The original article stated the Spoils of War expansion was 15 hours of new content, not that it brings the total amount of content in War Stories up to 15 hours. We've changed the article with the correct information.