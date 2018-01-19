'We Happy Few' Adds New Playable Character, Sally

We Happy Few will have a second playable character named Sally, developer Compulsion Games announced today. With the announcement of this new character, the studio added the game is now content complete. Check out an update from the developers in the video above.

Though the game is content complete, Compulsion said its "taking more time to polish following some major improvements to the beginning of [other playable character] Arthur’s storyline."

"There are these moments that are memorable, very funny, and super weird and we’re really excited to show you all” producer Sam Abbott said in a press release. “But we felt that the first two hours of Arthur’s story just didn’t live up to those moments, meaning that the game didn’t start as well as it should. So we went back to the drawing board and made a couple of big decisions: we brought forward a number of story moments, to get into the action faster, and also rebuilt the whole first island for Arthur.”

We Happy Few was originally announced back in 2015 and entered early access the following year. The game's currently slated for a summer 2018 release for Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.