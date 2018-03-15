Watch: The Witcher Confirmed for 'Soulcalibur VI'

Geralt of Rivia, the White Wolf star of The Witcher games, is the next playable fighter unveiled for Soulcalibur VI, Bandai Namco announced this morning.

The intro video for Geralt shows him taking on Mitsurugi and Nightmare in snippets of combat. The action seems to be taking place in a stage pulled from The Witcher games.

Other announces fighters for the upcoming game include Link from The Legend of Zelda, Assassin's Creed's Ezio, Spawn of comic book (and bad movie) fame and Star Wars' Darth Vader and Yoda.

Soulcalibur VI hits later this year on PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One. Geralt is the game's ninth confirmed character.