Watch NBA Star Gordon Hayward Play 'Fortnite' With His Daughter

Boston Celtics player Gordon Hayward recently played Epic Games' popular sandbox survival shooter Fortnite on HyperX's Twitch channel. Over 800,000 people tuned in to watch the charity livestream. But, it was almost derailed by Hayward's adorable daughter, Charlie.

About 46 minutes into the stream, Hayward's wife and daughter enter the room. His wife plops the child into his lap just as he's about to engage an opponent, nearly getting him eliminated. He survives the encounter, but gets taken out minutes later. His team placed 27th in the match.

Fortnite has turned into a massive phenomenon since its launched in July 2017. It has a growing base of 45 million players and it's currently the most-watched game on Twitch. A number of celebrities recently streamed themselves playing its Battle Royale mode, including rappers Drake and Travis Scott, and Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Some celebrities and professional gamers will square off at this year's E3 in a pro-am tournament, developer Epic Games announced this month.

Hayward joined the Celtics after signing a four-year, $128 million contract last summer, according to Deadspin. He suffered a gruesome ankle injury while playing against the Cavaliers in October, and has apparently spent a lot of time playing video games while recovering. A quick glance at his Twitter feed shows he also recently spent some time with Overwatch and Destiny 2.