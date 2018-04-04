Warner Bros. Is Publishing A 'Hitman: Definitive Edition' In May

In celebration of IO Interactive's 20th anniversary, a new Hitman: Definitive Edition will be released on May 15th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, the developer announced today. The game will be retail only.

The re-release of IO's 2016 episodic Hitman game will feature every episode and location from the game's first season, the developer revealed. Additionally, Hitman: Definitive Edition will feature all the new content introduced in the digital-only Game of the Year Edition released late last year as well as a new outfit bundle based on other IO games, such as Freedom Fighters and Kane and Lynch. Check out the full run-down of content coming to the Defentive Edition, as detailed by IO, below.

Anniversary Outfit Bundle – Three new outfits inspired by IOI games; Freedom Fighters, Kane & Lynch and Mini Ninjas

Hitman Season One – Seven exotic locations from the first season, including Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado and Hokkaido, along with the ICA Facility

– Seven exotic locations from the first season, including Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado and Hokkaido, along with the ICA Facility Hitman Game of the Year Edition Content – Four missions from the Patient Zero Campaign, three themed Escalation Contracts that unlock three unique weapons, as well as the Clown Suit, Cowboy Suit and Raven Suit

Content – Four missions from the Patient Zero Campaign, three themed Escalation Contracts that unlock three unique weapons, as well as the Clown Suit, Cowboy Suit and Raven Suit Hitman Bonus Episode – Featuring 3 Bonus Missions in Sapienza and Marrakesh

– Featuring 3 Bonus Missions in Sapienza and Marrakesh Hitman: Blood Money Requiem Pack – Including the Requiem Suit, Pale Duck Explosive and ICA Chrome Pistol

Requiem Pack – Including the Requiem Suit, Pale Duck Explosive and ICA Chrome Pistol All Featured Contracts, Escalation Contracts, Challenge Packs and game updates from Hitman Season One and Hitman Game of the Year Edition

Interestingly, Hitman: Definitive Edition is being published by Warner Bros. Interactive. Originally published by Square Enix, the company withdrew its investment in the series last May, though it let the developer retain its rights to the IP. Square acquired IO when it bought Eidos Interactive in 2009. As of right now, it's unclear whether or not Warner Bros. will publish future Hitman games, or if its a one-off deal.

Hitman – the latest in the 18 year old series – originally launched back in March of 2016. Though its episodic nature initially didn't find a ton of favor with critics upon its first episode, IO's commitment to constantly supporting the game with new content and large-scale levels and episodes have pushed the game to more than 12 million players.