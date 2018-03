WarioWare Gold is coming to 3DS this summer, Nintendo revealed today during a Direct video presentation.

WarioWare was first introduced on the Game Boy Advance in 2003 as a collection of mini party games. Gold is the first game in the series to launch on 3DS. Nintendo says it will be the biggest entry yet with a whopping 300 microgames, some new and some old.

WarioWare Gold comes to the Nintendo eShop on August 3rd.