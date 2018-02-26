'Warframe' Event TennoCon 2018 Details Announced

Indie game developer and publisher Digital Extremes just revealed details for its third annual TennoCon, an event celebrating its popular online game Warframe. This year's convention takes place Saturday, July 7th at the London Convention Center in downtown London, Ontario.
Waframe has more than 30 million registered users worldwide across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Fans who attend TennoCon 2018 can listen to a variety of developer-led panels and workshops, participate in Warframe-themed activities, play the game at kiosks, and more. Digital Extremes is also giving away $10,000 (CAD) to the winner of this year's cosplay content. After the day's programs, the developer will host a Twitch broadcast called TennoLive. Last year's livestream debuted the game's Plains of Eidolon expansion. It will probably have something new to announce this year as well.
People can buy tickets starting at 11 a.m. PST on Wednesday, February 28th. A portion of the proceeds will go to TennoCon's official partner, Canada Learning Code, an educational organization that teaches computer programming and other technical skills to children.
Four tiers of tickets will be available, including:
Full Day Ticket – $30 CAD – includes full-day access to the conference and Swag Bag, plus digital Glyph, Sigil, Cosmetic (Armor Set), 370 Platinum, Digital Art Piece, and exclusive access to Baro Ki'Teer in the TennoCon Relay.
Collector's Ticket – $75 CAD – includes full-day access to the conference, Swag Bag, and Collectors' T-shirt, plus digital Glyph, Sigil, Cosmetic (Armor Set), 1,000 Platinum, Digital Art Piece, and exclusive access to Baro Ki'Teer in the TennoCon Relay.
Limited VIP Ticket – $250 CAD – includes full-day access to the conference, Swag Bag, Collectors' T-shirt, VIP Brunch at Digital Extremes, Early Access to TennoCon, and a Collector's Statue (choose from Valkyr, Nyx, Rhino, Mag), plus digital Glyph, Sigil, Cosmetic (Armor Set), 1,000 Platinum, Digital Art Piece, and exclusive access to Baro Ki'Teer in the TennoCon Relay.
Limited Legendary Ticket – $1,000 CAD – includes full-day access to the conference, Swag Bag, Collectors' T-shirt, VIP Brunch at Digital Extremes, Early Access to TennoCon, a Collector's Statue (choose from Valkyr, Nyx, Rhino, Mag), 4x TennoCon T-shirt mega-pack, NPC Voice Recording Session (Voice a Relay NPC!), DevStream Team Session (Ask your own questions for a 15-minute personal Devstream!), Custom Personal Glyph (We'll design a Glyph with you that's yours), plus digital Glyph, Sigil, Cosmetic (Armor Set), 1,000 Platinum, Digital Art Piece, and exclusive access to the Baro Ki'Teer in the TennoCon Relay.
Digital Pack – $20 USD – For players unable to attend TennoCon, this Digital Pack offers a gamut of exclusive goods. On sale Tuesday, April 3, this package includes TennoCon digital Glyph, Sigil, Cosmetic (Armor Set), 370 Platinum, Digital Art Piece, and exclusive access to Baro Ki'Teer in the TennoCon Relay. Digital Packs can be purchased at Warframe.com/tennocon, and at the PlayStation Store and Xbox Games Store.