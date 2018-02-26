'Warframe' Event TennoCon 2018 Details Announced

Indie game developer and publisher Digital Extremes just revealed details for its third annual TennoCon, an event celebrating its popular online game Warframe. This year's convention takes place Saturday, July 7th at the London Convention Center in downtown London, Ontario.

Waframe has more than 30 million registered users worldwide across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Fans who attend TennoCon 2018 can listen to a variety of developer-led panels and workshops, participate in Warframe-themed activities, play the game at kiosks, and more. Digital Extremes is also giving away $10,000 (CAD) to the winner of this year's cosplay content. After the day's programs, the developer will host a Twitch broadcast called TennoLive. Last year's livestream debuted the game's Plains of Eidolon expansion. It will probably have something new to announce this year as well.

People can buy tickets starting at 11 a.m. PST on Wednesday, February 28th. A portion of the proceeds will go to TennoCon's official partner, Canada Learning Code, an educational organization that teaches computer programming and other technical skills to children.

Four tiers of tickets will be available, including: