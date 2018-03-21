Vive Focus Coming to International Markets This Year

The Vive Focus, HTC's standalone virtual reality headset, is coming to global markets later this year, the company announced today during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. It's currently only available in China.

Unlike many VR devices, the Vive Focus is specifically designed to appeal to mass market audiences. It doesn't need a powerful PC or smartphone to function. It's also the first commercially available six-degrees-of-freedom (6DOF) standalone headset.

Additionally, HTC says developers interested in bringing content to its app store, Viveport, in China for either the Focus or the PC-based Vive will get 100 percent revenue share from title sales and China Viveport subscriptions between April and September 2018. It's also making Vive Focus software development kits available in most countries through its developer portal starting today.