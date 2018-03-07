View the Destructive Power of Urban Conflict Through New AR Phone App

A new augmented reality app, entitled Enter the Room, from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) drops users into a war-torn country as they flee from their home. Check out a teaser for the app above.

Told through the eyes of a child, Enter the Room will tell the story of how urban warfare affects families. "Entering through a portal on the screen of their device, users see the brutal impact of years of fighting in accelerated time as the virtual room transforms from a home of light and life to a dwelling of suffering and sadness," the ICRC said in a press release.

The organization points out, 65 million people are fleeing conflict in their homes right now, 75-percent of which live in cities "where today’s battles are increasingly being waged."

"While Pokemon Go and Snapchat have already introduced the world to augmented reality, this is the first time AR has been used to tell the story of the impact of urban conflict,” ICRC director of communications and information management said. "With augmented reality, we can create immersive experiences that showcase the humanitarian situation in a new and deeply moving way."

Enter the Room is available as a free download on the iOS app store now.