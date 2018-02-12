The Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which represents video game voice actors, is introducing new rules and codes of conduct to protect its members from sexual harassment by providing them with better ways to report predatory behavior by industry professionals, the labor union announced over the weekend.

"The Code sets forth employers’ legal obligations under both the union’s contracts and the law, including the need to provide reporting mechanisms through which members can report instances of sexual harassment," SAG said about its new rules in a recent press release. "The Code also sets forth clear expectations that SAG-AFTRA members will refrain from engaging in harassing conduct."



To address issues surrounding sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry, SAG-AFTRA recently released a code of conduct and "Four Pillars of Change." The union says it hopes these introductions will lead to a safe workplace environment for its more than 160,000 members across the film, music and video game industries.

Its Four Pillars, which can be found here, advocate for education about these issues, "building bridges and safety nets," as well as new rules and guidelines for behavior and intervention to stop it.

"This initiative provides a critical framework for our collective efforts to further strengthen protections for SAG-AFTRA members who experience harassment in the workplace,” SAG-AFTRA national executive director David White said in the press release. “Our comprehensive approach ensures that we stay focused on providing members with clear information, making training available that is relevant and practical, and working with industry partners to expand our tools to intervene and support victims of workplace harassment and assault. We are very excited to engage in this effort.”

SAG-AFTRA's extensive new code of conduct can be found at this link.