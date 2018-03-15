Victrix Drops Sleek Aluminum Fight Stick Into the Fray

The Victrix Pro FS competitive grade fight stick is an amazing piece of work, or at least that was my initial impression after getting a few seconds to fiddle with a protytpe during a private meeting at DICE in Las Vegas last month.

The stick features a unibody extruded aluminum enclosure, Sanwa components for its switches and is fully modifiable. It's designed by Victrix, a San Diego engineering and design outfit behind the recently announced and equally impressive Victrix Pro AF headset.

The stick goes on sale for $349.99 on August 1st.