Valve Removes Steam Machine From Steam's Hardware Tab

Valve quietly removed its pre-built gaming computer Steam Machine from Steam's front-page hardware tab, VG247 reports.

While the machines were still listed, users were able to choose different Steam Machine options, such as pricing and hardware options. Steam Machine is still available to purchase through Steam, though it's not on the front page anymore and takes a little bit of digging.

The Steam Machine, originally announced back in 2013, was meant to be a gaming PC for the living room, sitting alongside other consoles and utilizing Steam's Big Picture mode for TV display. However, numerous delays and lack of tentpole games plagued the machine. By the time the machine finally launched in 2016 it was declared "dead in the water," selling less than 500,000 units in its first seven months on the market.

As of writing, Valve's released no official statements on the de-listing or its future plans for the Steam Machine. We've reached out for comment and will update the story should we hear back.

