Valve Launches 'Dota 2' Subscription Service

Valve is launching a new monthly subscription service for Dota 2 fans. For $3.99/month, Dota Plus offers players an ongoing stream of features like hero leveling, challenges, and more.

Valve calls Dota Plus "an evolution of the Battle Pass." Previously, it released two Battle Passes a year during the Dota 2 Majors and The International. Fans who bought them received exclusive in-game items and a digital Compendium, where they could get tournament info, fill out brackets, and more. A portion of the proceeds went directly to The International and Majors prize pools. Now, with the introduction of the Dota 2 Pro Circuit, Valve says it's replacing the Battle Passes with a new type of service that doesn't depend on a specific start and end date.

People who sign up for Dota Plus can earn a new currency called Shards during matches. They are used to unlock rewards. Plus members can also earn XP towards a hero's level progress in every game and undergo a series of hero-specific challenges.

The all-new Plus Assistant offers real-time item and ability suggestions generated from data gathered across millions of recently played games. That's undoubtedly useful for anyone who likes to stay up-to-date on the current meta. New graphs and analysis tools during and after the match can also give players a better understanding of their playstyle.

Finally, Plus membership gives free access to weekly Battle Cup tournaments. Non-members can participate by buying a $0.99 ticket.