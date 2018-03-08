'Undertale' is Heading to Nintendo Switch ... Eventually

Undertale, the critically-acclaimed retro role-playing game from indie game developer and composer Toby Fox, is coming to Nintendo Switch ... eventually. Nintendo made the reveal today during its latest Direct presentation.

Undertale first launched on PC in 2015. It's notable for its writing, bullet hell minigames, and pacifist options. It's possible to beat it without killing a single monster. It's sold over a million copies and was nominated for numerous awards, including Game of the Year, by several gaming outlets.

Launch details will arrive at a later date.

