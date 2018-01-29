Unabomber Game Turns To VR To Educate

A new VR experience lets players assume the role of an FBI Task Force agent in an effort to investigate the real world unabomber attacks. Check out a trailer above.

Ted Kaczynski, or "The Unabomber," killed three people and injured 23 between 1978 and 1995 across the United States, targeting people with modern technology.

Now, Unabomber: The Virtual Reality Experience let's players roleplay the FBI investigating Kaczynski, allowing them to read his manifesto, explore his cabin in Montana and choosing what of the investigation to allow for publishing.

Originally shown as part of Newseum, an exhibit focusing on the importance of free press, the experience is avaiable now for $4.99 USD on the Vive Port. It's expected to come to Steam at a later, unspecified date.

"The educational narrative explores the challenges of fighting crime in the age of terrorism, journalistic ethics, and the role of the press and the public in working with the law enforcement community," Nuseum said about Unabomber. "The at-home experience also includes additional interviews, videos, and evidence to review to gain a deeper understanding of the decades long case."

This isn't the first case of tragedies being gamified. In 2004, a third person shooter based on the Waco tragedies was released. Additionally, there's a Columbine-themed RPG and a first-person shooter that let's players assassinate former-president John F. Kennedy.