Ubisoft Is Updating Its Banning System in 'Rainbow Six Siege'

Rainbow Six Siege will be getting a new banning system for players perpetuating hateful speech in the game's chat next week, developer-publisher Ubisoft announced on Reddit over the weekend.

The bans, which will be applied to any players using "racial and homophobic slurs, or hate speech, in game," will iterate upon the banning system already in place. Based on the severity of the case, bans will either last two days, a week, 15 days or permanently.

"We will be tracking the frequency at which language that violates the Code of Conduct is used by individual players, and will apply the appropriate ban on a case-by-case basis," Ubisoft said.

When a player is banned, the company added, a pop-up notification will appear letting them know their "toxic behavior" has prohibited them from playing Siege. Additionally, a global message will pop up for all players announcing the user's band.

"This is our first step towards managing toxicity in Rainbow Six Siege, and we will have more information to share about our other plans at a later date," Ubisoft concluded.