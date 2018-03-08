Ubisoft Announces 'The Division 2'

The Division 2 is in development, Ubisoft and developer Massive Games revealed today after the game leaked this morning. On top of the sequel, the company announced its plans to continue support for the original Division, which will have new updates this year.

Aside from the announcement and a logo, no real details about The Division 2 were given, such as screenshots or story details. However, creative director Julian Gerighty did say in a livestream that it's taking "everything we learned over the past two years and applying it towards the sequel to make sure we get it right."

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but there are so many stories and so many experiences that we wanted to explore within the world of The Division that we felt a sequel was the best way to explore these things,” Gerighty added.



More details about The Division 2 are expected to be revealed this summer at E3.

To finish out the original Division's lifespan, four new legendary difficulty missions and new global events will be added to the game this year, Ubisoft announced. Two of the new missions will come next month, as well as an Xbox One X patch that'll add 4K resolution to the game. The other two legendary missions will come in June.

Originally announced in 2013, The Division was released in March of 2016. Though reviews were mixed, Ubisoft maintained support of the game, releasing a steady stream of DLC and other new content.