Ubisoft Announces New Studios in Mumbai, Odessa

Ubisoft today announced plans to open two new studios, one in Mumbai, India and another in Odessa, Ukraine.

The company says it plans to hire about 160 more people between the two new studios over the next two years.

The Mumbai studio, which is schedule to open in June 2018, will be Ubisoft’s second in India, says Jean-Philippe Pieuchot, managing director of Ubisoft’s India studios.

The Pune Studio currently has about 750 people supporting an array of console and mobile games in development from Ubisoft’s other studios around the world. Their work has included helping with games like Just Dance, South Park: The Fractured But Hole, Steep, Trials Frontier and the Far Cry 3 remaster.

“Our vision is to accelerate and expand our efforts in India,” he says, adding that the decision to expand to Mumbai, the fourth largest city in the world, was driven by the talent pool there, the international exposure of the city and the presence of top schools and universities.

Pieuchot says that Ubisoft is also teaming with IIT-BOMBAY to open a lab with the research park there that will allow Ubisoft to “work with the best engineers from top colleges in India.”

“We will focus on innovating core topics involving AI and machine learning,” he says.

Ubisoft’s Odessa studio expands the company’s existing workforce in the Ukraine. Ubisoft opened a studio in Kiev in 2008. Those studios will be supporting the Ghost Recon and Trials franchises.

Ubisoft currently has more than 30 studios spread around the world.