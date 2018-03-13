Twitch Launching 'Free Games With Prime' Program

Amazon-owned video game streaming platform Twitch is launching a "Free Games with Prime" program this week. Like Xbox Games with Gold and PlayStation Plus, it will offer members a selection of free titles every month beginning Thursday, March 15th.

Twitch says all eight titles from its Indie Amplifier program will be free over the next few months, along with previously released games. March's offerings include indie darlings Superhot and Oxenfree, stealthy real-time tactics game Shadow Tactics, dungeon crawler Tales from Candlekeep, and beat-'em-up Mr. Shifty.

Starting April 1st, the Free Games with Prime collection will include Tales from the Borderlands, SteamWorld Dig 2, Kingsway, Tokyo 42, and Dubwars.

You need to be a Twitch Prime member to nab these freebies, of course. The premium service is offered free to all Amazon Prime members who link their accounts. Twitch says the games are yours to keep forever, but does "forever" really mean forever? Other programs, like PlayStation Plus, only let you keep the games as long as you subscribe. Glixel reached out to Twitch for clarification and a spokesperson confirmed people get to keep the games even if they cancel their membership.