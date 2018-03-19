Twitch is Hosting a 'Mister Rogers' Marathon on His 90th Birthday

Twitch is teaming up with PBS to celebrate the 90th birthday of Fred Rogers with a marathon of his educational children's series Mister Rogers Neighborhood, the video game streaming platform announced today. Starting tomorrow, March 20th at 10 a.m. PT, people can watch 90 of the most popular episodes on Twitch.tv/misterrogers. Then, Twitch says it will air a complete run of the show's 856 episodes.

This isn't the first time Twitch has aired classic, mild-mannered television programming. It ran a marathon of Bob Ross' The Joy of Painting in 2015. The channel was an immediate success, with an estimated 5.6 million unique viewers tuning in to watch Ross paint his happy little trees. He's now a Twitch staple. The platform also recently ran a marathon of Saban's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which brought in an estimated 12.9 million views.

Futuremangaming will emcee the Mister Rogers marathon. Twitch says anyone can also co-stream the show from their own channels by setting their game to "Mister Rogers Neighborhood" and capturing the stream.