Twitch to Give Away In-Game Skins, Emotes to 'Overwatch League' Viewers

Stage 2 of Overwatch League starts today, and Twitch viewers can now win in-game loot for watching, the video game streaming platform announced.

People who "cheer" their favorite teams on with Bits (a virtual item offered by Twitch) can unlock Overwatch skins, exclusive emotes, and team-themed items. Top cheerers will also appear on the new leaderboards Twitch recently rolled out to encourage more support among the community.

Additionally, viewers can earn League Tokens by linking their Blizzard Battle.net account with their Twitch, MLG.com, or OverwatchLeague.com account. Viewers will earn one token per live map finish. Plus, a percentage of viewers who see the conclusion of the final map during a live broadcast will randomly receive 100 League Tokens, which is enough for one team skin.

Twitch says it's also working on a "VIP ticket" that unlocks even more in-game items, behind-the-scenes video content, and more. It will release more details on that at a later date.

The Overwatch League and Twitch recently announced a multi-year media rights deal, giving the streaming service exclusive live broadcasting rights everywhere except China.