People Watched 355 Billion Minutes of Content on Twitch Last Year

Twitch likes to get creative with its yearly retrospectives. Last year, it shared its 2016 stats via a video game. Now, it's taking a look back at 2017 in comic book form.

Viewers watched an estimated 355 billion minutes of content on the video game streaming platform. That's up from the 292 billion minutes people watched in 2016. Twitch now has more than 27,000 partnered streamers and more than 150,000 affiliate streamers, and 223 percent more of them are now apparently making money on the platform. But, they're giving back as well – Twitch says it raised over $30 million for charity in 2017.

Twitch says it also reached a number of content milestones last year. Its broadcast of the Eleague's CS:GO Major Grand Finals brought in over one million concurrent viewers. League of Legends player Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok's channel pulled in over 245,000 concurrent viewers, and Destiny 2 set the record for the biggest game premiere of the year with over 436,000 peak concurrent viewers.

Also, Twitch says PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds was the most-watched new game of 2017, while the Saban's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers marathon got 12.9 million views, 7.4 million chat messages, and 182,433 Rita Repulsa emotes. Because, let's face it, she was the best part of that show.