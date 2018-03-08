'Travis Strikes Again: No More Hereos' Coming Sometime This Year

The next No More Heroes game, Travis Strikes Again, will be released sometime in 2018, Nintendo announced today during its Nintendo Direct livestream.

"The latest title in the cult classic No More Heroes series contains a total of seven game titles, including an action game, racing game and puzzle game," Nintendo said. "By using another Joy-Con controller, two players can team up for co-op multiplayer action."

Additionally, the game's "Adventure Mode" will tell a new story for the series, though the company didn't elaborate. No specific release date was given, either.

To keep up with all of today's Nintendo news, check out its Direct here.