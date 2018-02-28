This Year's TwitchCon Goes Back to the Bay Area

Twitch today announced the date and location for TwitchCon 2018, the fourth annual gathering for the video game streaming service's community. This year, it's moving back to the Bay area. It takes place at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center October 26th-28th.

"TwitchCon has continued to grow year over year with our diverse and inclusive community playing a major role in defining the content through their feedback and participation in on-site activities," says TwitchCon director Krystal Herring in a press release. "As with our previous three conventions, we are keeping things fresh with a new location. And since San Jose has a proven track record of successfully holding major events with plenty of great places to eat and stay, it's exciting to give our attendees a new city to explore for all of the expected community meetups."

To help people with accommodations, Twitch says it's secured a limited number of reduced-rate hotel rooms near the convention center. Since rooms at the group rate are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, attendees are encouraged to book early via Twitch’s online system at TwitchCon.com.

Twitch will reveal additional TwitchCon 2018 details in the coming months, including ticket sales, call-for-content, spotlight Partners, exhibitors, new experiences, the programming schedule, and more.