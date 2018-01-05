These Were The 10 Most-Popular Downloads on PS4 Last Year

Sony today revealed which games PlayStation 4 owners downloaded the most last year. The list is (mostly) unsurprising. Call of Duty: WWII nabbed the top spot, while Destiny 2 came in second. Horizon Zero Dawn, Grand Theft Auto V, and Minecraft appear too.

The PlayStation Blog notes the list is based on the number of downloads from the PlayStation Store, not total revenue. Here's the full list:

Call of Duty: WWII Destiny 2 Friday the 13th: The Game Horizon Zero Dawn Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K18 Rocket League Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Madden NFL 18 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

Wait, what?! Friday the 13th: The Game was the third most-downloaded PS4 game last year? Developed by IllFonic, it's an asymmetrical multiplayer survival horror game based on the movie franchise. Up to seven players controlling camp counselors try to survive a night at Camp Crystal Lake, while another player hunts them as infamous serial killer Jason Voorhees. The game came out in May to mixed reviews, but it's apparently found a loyal fan base.