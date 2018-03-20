These Are the Top Indie Games On the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo devoted a day to the independent video games flooding the Nintendo Switch on Tuesday, noting that a bulk of those games on Switch that have been well-received by players are indie titles.

Of all of the content on the Nintendo Switch, about 70 percent of the games with a 75 percent or higher average rating on Metacritic are indies, Damon Baker, Nintendo of America’s senior manager for publisher and developer relations, told a gathering of press.

“What a year it’s been,” he said. “We are really, really fortunate by how [the Switch] has been received.”

Baker also said that last year marked the first time that third-party sales of software exceeded the sale of boxed games in the U.S.

“This means we are setting a very similar court to the likes of EA, Activision and Take-Two,” he said. “It’s really encouraging to see this resonating with a core audience.”

Baker said the company is focused now on increasing discoverability in its online store through events and social media channels.

The short talk with press came hours after Nintendo released a roughly ten-minute-long video that highlighted 14 different games - a mix of exclusives, timed exclusives and first reveals. He announced three more games heading to the Switch during his short presentation as well: Hyper Light Drifter, Nidhogg 2 and Crashlands are all coming to the system later this year.

Finally, Baker revealed a list of the top ten indie Switch games based on global unit sales as of March 5th. The list isn’t ordered:

SteamWorld Dig 2



Stardew Valley



Kamiko



Celeste



Fast RMX



Golf Story



Enter the Gungion



Overcooked: Special Edition



Playgrounds



Shovel Knight Treasure Trove



Earlier today, Nintendo streamed a video showcasing a number of indie titles for the Nintendo Switch as part of a "Nindies" event. The company is showing off most of those games to press during an event Tuesday. All of those stories are embargoed until Thursday.

