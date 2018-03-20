'The Sims' Creator Will Wright Unveils New Mobile Game 'Proxi'

Will Wright has created some interesting games in his long career. He help bring The Sims, Sim City, and Spore to virtual life. Now, he has a new mobile game coming out later this year called Proxi.

Proxi is "a simulation of an Artificial Intelligence based on your memories and interaction with the game," according to its official website. The player controls the concepts and memories, or "Mems" that form the building blocks of their "proxi" A.I. Then, in the game world, they can sculpt those memories.

"This is in some sense a game of self-discovery," Wright says in a YouTube video, "a game where we actually uncover the hidden you, your subconscious, your inner id, and bring it to the surface. Bring it to life so that you can interact with it. You can play with it. You can learn from it and it can learn about you."

Wright is partnering with developer Gallium and game engine company Unity for the project and they're holding a contest to find an artist who can bring Proxi to life "in a cool and unique way." People interested in entering can do so on the Unity Connect website.

