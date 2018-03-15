'The Crew 2' Gets a June Release Date

The Crew 2 will be released on June 29th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, Ubisoft announced today.

The sequel to 2014's The Crew, The Crew 2 will feature an entirely "redesigned" map of the United States for players to drive around. Some of the cities already announced to be featured in the game, as seen on the game's website, include New York, Miami, Las Veas and San Francisco.

"The game’s playground pushes physical boundaries to let driving and open world fans test their skills, solo or with friends, in nonstop competition and exploration," Ubisoft said about the game in a press release. "From coast to coast, drivers will explore America and compete to become the greatest motorsports champion by collecting a wide variety of exotic cars, bikes, boats and planes, and dominating the motorsports scene on the land, on the water and in the air."

Additionally, buying The Crew 2 Motor Edition will grant players access to the game three days early, Ubisoft announced. Motor Edition also ships with the game's season pass, exclusive cars and an actual Crew 2-themed licence plate.



You can sign up for the game's beta now.