These Are The Best 'Final Fantasy' Games, As Selected By Series Makers

To celebrate today's launch of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, many of the series' creators took to the European PlayStation Blog to weigh in on their favorite games in the series. Here's what they had to say.

Akihiko Matsui, Battle designer: Final Fantasy 5

Final Fantasy 2. "Both the character development system that allowed a high level of freedom and the dramatic scenario were superb; even looking back on it now, it’s a masterpiece. It may be safe to say that the Final Fantasy series didn’t turn into a small collection of works because of Final Fantasy 2. It was also because of this game, that I aspired to take part in the production of video games myself."

Akitoshi Kawazu, Executive producer: Final Fantasy 12

Final Fantasy 5. "[It has the] best battle system."

Hajime Tabata, Director: Final Fantasy 15

Final Fantasy. "As a player, you are suddenly thrown into the world of the game, but as you progress, you begin to see the story, and the title appears on screen along with beautiful music. The gameplay style and direction/presentation shown in this sequence is essentially the starting point for Final Fantasy. After taking on a mainline title myself, I understand this, more than ever."

Hiroaki Kato, Lead production coordinator: Final Fantasy 12



Final Fantasy Tactics. "The world of Ivalice and the job system are superb!"

Ichiro Hazama, Supervisor: Final Fantasy 3 (2014)

Final Fantasy 6. "The visuals using sprite artwork are beautiful and unparalleled, and the music is also fantastic. As we all know, it’s the best. The story for each and every character is drawn out in detail, and just the overall level of perfection as a piece of work is over the top. This title is what made me interested in the company called Square."

Motomu Toriyama, Director: Final Fantasy 10-2

Final Fantasy 13. "Because I can confront any powerful enemy if I’m with Lightning, the strongest heroine."

Naoki Yoshida, Producer and director: Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn

Final Fantasy 3 and Final Fantasy 7. "Rather than these titles being what I consider to be the best, I consider Final Fantasy 7 and Final Fantasy 3 to be the most impactful. As for Final Fantasy 7, the content of the game was impactful on all vectors, from the visual expression seen back then, to the universe, character design, and volume of content. The power this title holds is similar to MMORPGs, and it’s precisely worthy of being called 'the game that has it all'

"As for Final Fantasy 3, I consider it a masterpiece in terms of the 'game experience' since it essentially completed the Final Fantasy system from the early stages, such as the job system and active time battle. I feel like these two Final Fantasy titles serve as an origin, the reason the Final Fantasy series continues to this day. I’d also like to continue creating games that stack up against these titles, so I’d like to ask for everyone’s continued support for the Final Fantasy series!"

Shinji Hashimoto, Producer: Final Fantasy 8

Final Fantasy. "Although Final Fantasy 7 was the first title I took part in, when you consider the franchise’s origin, it’s none other than the first title in the series. The first title that lead to Final Fantasy’s 30th anniversary, the 'Warrior of Light,' it was a profoundly memorable encounter."

Takashi Katano, Senior manager: Final Fantasy 13

Final Fantasy 5. "The job system was so outstanding and fun that I put many hours into this game."

Takashi Tokita, Lead game designer: Final Fantasy 4

Final Fantasy 4. "The best Final Fantasy!? That’s an extremely difficult question… I haven’t played all of the Final Fantasy titles, but if I were to choose one, then it would have to be Final Fantasy 4. This is not only because it was the first Final Fantasy title that I was deeply involved in, but because it also shaped the basis for how I make games, with themes such as light, darkness, and the meeting and parting of characters. The fact that I was able to create its sequel Final Fantasy 4: The After Years was also quite moving."

Takeo Kujiraoka, Battle designer: Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13

Final Fantasy 10. "I dwelled on the overwhelming emotion and sadness for about three days after the ending. While it was the first Final Fantasy title to be voiced, I felt that it had already perfected its usage. This was also the first game I played for more than 100 hours (and ended up playing 200 hours more after clearing the main game). I played through every single [piece of] content that was available."

Toshiyuki Itahana, Character designer: Final Fantasy 9

Final Fantasy 9 and Final Fantasy 14. "Final Fantasy 9 is the most memorable Final Fantasy title for me as a developer because it greatly impacted my designs. As a player, I would consider Final Fantasy 14 to be the best Final Fantasy title. I don’t think there is any other title in the MMO genre in which I can resonate with the game’s protagonist 'Warrior of Light' to this degree, where I consider the in-game characters as friends, occasionally resent them, and feel delighted about meeting them once again. I feel like I’m living and crafting the future of this epic narrative in another world that truly exists along with other players."

Yoshinori Kitase, director: Final Fantasy 6

Final Fantasy 5. "I like all the Final Fantasy games, but let me choose Final Fantasy 5 this time. It was the first Final Fantasy title I took part in, and here, you can find the job and ability system in its completed form!"