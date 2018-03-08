'Sushi Striker' Coming To Switch and 3DS In June

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido will be released for both the Nintendo Switch and the 3DS on June 8th, Nintendo announced today during its Direct livestream.

"The action puzzle game finds players devouring conveyor-belt sushi, matching plates and then throwing them to defeat enemies," Nintendo said in a press release. "The basics are simple, but the gameplay is deep … and tasty! In the game’s multiplayer mode, players can even compete locally or online* against other players in intense matches."

