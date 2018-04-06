Survival Game 'Rust' Adds Its First Player-Controlled Vehicle

Survival shooter Rust just added its first player-controlled vehicle – a dinghy.

The little motorized boat now spawns all over the game's island and seats four players, developer Facepunch says. It requires low grade fuel to operate, and it has a small storage box in the bow. Since Rust is also a crafting game, the studio says players should built a boat house or risk seeing their transportation decay in the outdoors.

"There will be about 64 active on a 4k sized server, so get 'em while they're hot!" Facepunch says. "You can utilize these boats to access the offshore junk piles added this patch."

In addition, there's now a new NPC-controlled helicopter patrolling the island. It will periodically appear and deliver a locked box filled with high-level loot for players to fight over.

Rust officially launched in February after spending five years in Steam's Early Access program. A mixture of Minecraft and DayZ, it's reportedly sold over five million copies. But, it's also lost over $4 million in Steam refunds, according to PCGamesN. Many asking for their money back say the difficult game is "not fun." Rust designer Garry Newman says the complaints are "understandable really," and adds the $4 million equals around six percent of the game's total sales.