'Clash Royale' Maker Supercell Invests $4.2 Million in Studio Trailmix

Trailmix, a new London-based mobile game founded by two former King developers, today announced it's receiving $4.2 million in funding from Clash of Clans and Clash Royale maker Supercell.

This is not the first studio investment for Supercell. It spent $55.8 million last year to acquire a 62 percent stake in Space Ape Games. It also invested $2.9 million in Shipyard Games last year, and $7.8 million in Badlands developer Frogmind in 2016. Last July, Supercell co-founder Mikko Kodisoja told GamesBeat it's investing in other studios so its core team of 250 people can stay small.

For more info, head to our website: https://t.co/Vdn9RgNY3T :) pic.twitter.com/D1E2kXKPZ1 — Trailmix (@TrailmixLtd) February 1, 2018

Trailmix was founded in December 2017 by Carolin Krenzer and Tristan Clark. They set up King's London studio in 2012 and created the mobile puzzle game Farm Heroes Saga. Supercell's investment will let them focus on bringing in more people and start their first project.

"We’re in this for the long haul, to nurture and safeguard the Trailmix team for many years to come – and Supercell are right there with us," they said.