During a surprise morning Nintendo Direct, Nintendo unveiled nearly a dozen upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch and announced new modes, add-ons and characters for games like Super Mario Odyssey, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Pokken Tournament DX. The company also announced two free demos live today in the Nintendo eShop.

You can get a full rundown of the games right here and read below for a breakdown of the add-on content and demos hitting the Switch.

DLC

Super Mario Odyssey: A new mini-game called Balloon World is coming to one of the highest-rated games of all time. Once players download the free update and complete the main story, Balloon World will become available. In “Hide It” mode, players have a certain amount of time to hide a balloon. In “Find It” mode, players have the same amount of time to locate balloons hidden by other players from around the world. Players can move up the rankings by finding hidden balloons and becoming expert hiders. The free update will be released in February with new Snapshot Mode filters and new outfits.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: A new hero swings into action! Donkey Kong is headed to the game as a playable character, complete with an exclusive new storyline and world to explore. The DLC pack will release in spring and will be available for purchase individually, or as part of the Season Pass or Gold Edition of the game.

Pokkén Tournament DX Battle Pack: The Battle Pack is now available for purchase in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and includes two Waves of Battle Pokémon and Avatar items. Wave 1 of the Battle Pack contains Battle Pokémon Aegislash and a new Support Pokémon Set featuring Mega Rayquaza and Mimikyu. Aegislash can change between two formes, and players can wield them both. Wave 2 includes the new Battle Pokémon Blastoise and a new Support Pokémon Set featuring Mew and Celebi. Wave 1 will be available January 31st, and Wave 2 is scheduled for March 23rd.

Demos

Kirby: Battle Royale: The free demo is available in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Dragon Quest Builders: The free demo is available today in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch.